(Corrects name of judge in 2nd paragraph to Laura Taylor Swain
from Laura Taylor Swift)
NEW YORK Nov 16 A former trader at Bernard
Madoff Investment Securities is expected to plead guilty next
week to defrauding Madoff's customers by helping falsify
records and fake trades starting in the early 1970s, federal
prosecutors said in a letter Wednesday.
David Kugel, a former supervisory trader in the proprietary
trading operations at Madoff's investment fund, will appear in
Manhattan federal court on Monday, according to a letter sent
to U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain.
Kugel has been cooperating with the government in its
investigation of Madoff and the fallout from what prosecutors
said was a decades-long $65 billion Ponzi scheme, prosecutors
said. His guilty plea comes as part of his deal with federal
prosecutors in exchange for his cooperation, according to the
letter.
He is being charged with taking part in a conspiracy to
commit securities fraud, falsify broker-dealer records and
create records of fake trades used to dupe clients of the
fund's investment advisory business, prosecutors said.
Kugel also faces charges of bank fraud, securities fraud
and falsifying records of an investment adviser and
broker-dealer, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said that Kugel began participating in the
fraud starting in the early 1970s. That's several decades
before Madoff admitted to have begun running his Ponzi scheme,
which, he said during his guilty plea, started in the 1990s.
An attorney for Kugel did not immediately return a request for
comment Wednesday.
Kugel was one of several former Madoff employees sued by
the trustee liquidating Madoff's investment management firm in
2010, seeking to recoup $70 million they allegedly withdrew
improperly.
Madoff is serving a 150-year sentence in a North Carolina
federal prison after admitting in 2009 to having run a
decades-long Ponzi scheme.
The case is U.S. v. David Kugel, in the U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, no. 10-228.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye, editing by Bernard Orr)