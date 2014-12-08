NEW YORK Dec 8 Bernard Madoff's former back office director was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday for helping the convicted fraudster conceal his massive Ponzi scheme for decades.

Daniel Bonventre, 67, is the first of five former Madoff employees to be sentenced over the next week, nine months after their conviction by a federal jury of securities fraud, conspiracy and other charges in New York.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax)