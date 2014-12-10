By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 10 A former computer programmer
for Bernard Madoff was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on
Wednesday for helping the imprisoned fraudster carry out his
multibillion dollar Ponzi scheme.
The sentencing of George Perez, who worked at Madoff's firm
from 1991 until its collapse in 2008, came nine months after a
Manhattan federal jury found him guilty and a day before the
sixth anniversary of Madoff's arrest.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain also ordered Perez to
forfeit a symbolic $19.7 billion jointly with other defendants
who worked at Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.
"He must be punished in a way that's severe and commensurate
with his crimes," she said.
Perez, 48, was the fourth of five former employees to be
sentenced following their convictions in March on all counts,
including securities fraud and conspiracy in the first criminal
trial over Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
Perez told Swain he was "sad and tired," adding: "I'm
terribly sorry for the role my work played."
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term after pleading
guilty in 2009 to running a scheme that cost investors more than
an estimated $17 billion in principal.
Prosecutors said the employees knowingly propped up Madoff's
fraud by creating fake documents and backdating trades.
Prosecutors said Perez developed and maintained computer
programs that enabled the fraud to multiply.
The defendants have said Madoff deceived them into believing
his investment advisory business was legitimate. They are
expected to appeal their convictions.
Daniel Bonventre, Madoff's former back office director, was
sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison. On Tuesday, former
Manager Annette Bongiorno and Computer Programmer Jerome O'Hara
received six years and 2-1/2 years, respectively.
All the defendants received less prison time than requested
by prosecutors, who in Perez's case had asked for more than
eight years.
Matthew Schwartz, an assistant U.S. attorney, ahead of Perez
being sentenced, urged Swain to avoid issuing further light
sentences for the Madoff defendants to avoid setting a precedent
in future fraud cases.
"Judges will have to explain how small-time crooks in front
of them were worse than the defendants in this case," he said.
Swain nevertheless gave Perez a less-harsh sentence than
prosecutors wanted, saying he was less culpable than other
defendants.
Fifteen people have been convicted in connection with
Madoff's fraud. A final defendant, former Portfolio Manager
Joann Crupi, is scheduled to be sentenced next Monday.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)