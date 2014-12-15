NEW YORK Dec 15 A former manager at Bernard
Madoff's firm was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for
helping her now imprisoned boss carry out his multibillion
dollar Ponzi scheme.
JoAnn Crupi, 53, was the last of five former Madoff
employees to be sentenced after a Manhattan federal jury found
them guilty in March in the first criminal trial after the
decades-long scheme collapsed in 2008.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain also ordered Crupi,
who worked in Madoff's investment advisory business for 25
years, to forfeit a symbolic $33.9 billion jointly with other
defendants who worked at Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities
LLC.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)