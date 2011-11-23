Nov 22 The trustee seeking money for
victims of imprisoned swindler Bernard Madoff has reached an
agreement with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to
recover $326 million that was earlier transferred to the agency
by Madoff's firm purportedly on behalf of foreign account
holders, court documents showed.
The settlement money will eventually be distributed to
Madoff's customers who have valid claims, according to the court
filing.
The trustee, Irving Picard, in the course of his
investigation, identified certain payments made by Madoff and
his firm supposedly on behalf of foreign account holders.
Picard said in the court filing that payments were made on
behalf of 145 foreign accountholders totaling about $330
million. The IRS had erroneously refunded about $4.2 million to
two of the foreign accountholders, according to the court
filing.
The trustee said there is no record of Madoff's firm having
purchased or sold any securities for the benefit of foreign
accountholders.
"I believe that the payments made to the IRS falsely
identified the funds as income tax withholding in order to give
the investment advisory arm of Bernard L. Madoff Investment
Securities LLC (BLMIS) an air of legitimacy and to avoid
inquiries," Picard said in a filing.
The trustee will reserve about $103 million of the
settlement payment to meet any judgements against the IRS or the
trustee.
The reserve amount will be released for distribution two
years and 60 days after the settlement is approved by the court.
The trustee was appointed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan to liquidate Madoff's money management firm BLMIS.
He has brought about 1,050 lawsuits seeking more than $103
billion, primarily from banks and other financial firms and
funds. Roughly one-third of that sum has been thrown out in
various court decisions.
The trustee had earlier said he has recovered roughly $8.7
billion to cover about $17.3 billion of valid customer claims.
.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence.
The case is SIPC v. Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
08-01789.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)