LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Comunidad de Madrid, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has begun marketing a tap of its 4.688% March 2020 bond issue, a lead manager said.

Banesto, Bankia, Barclays, BBVA, Deutsche Bank and Santander have opened order books on the increase in the 7.8% area, which equates to around 275bp over the April 2020 Spanish government bond. The deal is currently EUR710m in size. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)