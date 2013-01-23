LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Spain's capital city gained from the
shift in investor sentiment towards peripheral Europe on
Wednesday, as EUR1.9bn of orders were placed for its new
five-year bond issue just months after it was forced to pull a
meagre EUR250m tap.
Madrid, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, will price a new EUR1bn
February 2018 bond later on Wednesday, at 190bp over the Spanish
government's 4.5% January 2018 bond, via lead banks Barclays,
BBVA, Credit Agricole, Santander and Societe Generale.
The final spread was set at the tight end of guidance at
190bp-195bp and initial thoughts of 200bp area.
At that spread against the reference sovereign bond, which
is currently bid at 3.952% on a yield basis, the new bonds will
be priced to yield around 5.8%.
Its last attempt at a public deal back in late October 2012
ended in disaster after it failed to gain enough interest in a
EUR250m tap of its 4.688% March 2020, despite trying to coax
investors with a 275bp pick-up to the sovereign.
Spain's devolved funding approach via its 17 autonomous
regions hit the headlines in 2012 when Spain announced an
EUR18bn fund to bailout the indebted regions.
Many of the regions were locked out of capital markets for
long stretches of last year as yields escalated. Even the
announcement of the ECB's bond-buying scheme in September, which
put in place a liquidity backstop for Spain, failed to prise
open markets for many of Iberia's sub-sovereign issuers.
Madrid's last public bond deal was a EUR665m 4.750%
three-year back in March 2012, and it had since muddled through
with smaller-sized private placements.
However, Spain's blowout EUR7bn 10-year bond issue on
Tuesday, that received orders approaching EUR23bn, appears to
once again opened the door for the regions, with bank syndicate
officials tipping more regions to follow Madrid back into public
markets in the coming weeks.
