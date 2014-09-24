BRIEF-Lennar reaffirms 2017 gross margin forecast
* "Year-end margin will still be right on top of our guidance" - CEO on conf call
COPENHAGEN, Sept 24 Maersk Line's shipping alliance with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), yet to come into force pending regulatory nods, will save the Danish company $350 million a year due to reduced costs, it said in a presentation to analysts on Wednesday.
The 2M alliance brings together the two top container shipping companies in the world and would come into force across all major shipping routes. Analysts had estimated savings for the unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk to amount to $400 million. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki and Ole Mikkelsen)
* FY 2016 net loss of 2.5 million zlotys ($632,047) versus profit of 483,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, March 21 A federal court in Florida ordered Neil Pecker and his company Vision Financial Partners to pay more than $6.5 million in restitution and fines, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.