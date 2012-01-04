COPENHAGEN Jan 4 Maersk Oil, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, has found oil in a deepwater exploration well in the Kwanza Basin off Angola, the company said on Wednesday.

A preliminary interpretation of the data from the Azul-1 well in Block 23 indicated a potential flow capacity greater than 3,000 barrels of oil per day, Maersk Oil said in a statement.

"We are encouraged by the results of our first pre-salt exploration well in this region, which was also the first ever deepwater well targeting pre-salt reservoirs in the Kwanza Basin," Maersk Oil's head of exploration Lars Nydahl Jorgensen said in a statement.

"The result may be a further step towards our goal of building up a significant business in Angola," he said.

Further evaluation work will be needed to determine whether the discovery warrants investing further to get production going, Maersk Oil said.

Maersk Oil is operator of the block with a 50 percent interest. Sonangol E.P. is the concessionaire and has a 20 percent stake, and Svenska Petroleum Exploration has 30 percent.

Maersk Oil has been operating in Angola since 2005, when it acquired a 50 percent stake and operatorship of Block 16 where it made the Chissonga discovery in 2009.

Three exploration wells are planned for 2012 and 2013 for Blocks 8 and 23, Maersk Oil said. (Reporting by John Acher; editing by James Jukwey)