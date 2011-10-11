COPENHAGEN Oct 11 Port operator APM Terminals
has agreed to take over the Nordic region's biggest container
terminal, in western Sweden, and to invest 800 million crowns
($120 million) in it over five years, the Port of Gothenburg
said on Tuesday.
It said in a statement that APM Terminals, which is owned by
Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.ST,
had bought Skandia Container Terminal which has a 25-year
concession agreement with the Port of Gothenburg for the
operation of the terminal.
Gothenburg's port was in 2009 reorganised into one port
authority and three terminal operators, of which the container
one was the last to be auctioned.
APM Terminals Chief Executive Martin Poulsen said in the
statement the terminal's location is ideal for serving industry
in Scandinavia and the Baltic sea region, and a growing
export-dependent economy made Sweden a good country to invest
in.
($1 = 6.668 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Erica Billingham)