COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 The world's biggest
container shipping company, Maersk Line, will introduce more
frequent service on its Asia-Europe trade lane with 70 vessels
between four ports in Asia and three in Europe, Maersk said on
Monday.
The vessels will operate a daily service between Ningbo,
Shanghai, Yantian in China and Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia,
Felixstowe in the UK, Rotterdam in the Netherlands and
Bremerhaven in Germany, Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping
and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) said in a
statement.
"Regardless of which of the four Asian ports the cargo is
loaded at, the transportation time - from cut-off to cargo
availability - is fixed," Maersk said. "Daily cut-offs mean that
cargo can be shipped immediately after production without the
need for storage."
(Reporting by John Acher)