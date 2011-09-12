COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 The world's biggest container shipping company, Maersk Line, will introduce more frequent service on its Asia-Europe trade lane with 70 vessels between four ports in Asia and three in Europe, Maersk said on Monday.

The vessels will operate a daily service between Ningbo, Shanghai, Yantian in China and Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia, Felixstowe in the UK, Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Bremerhaven in Germany, Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) said in a statement.

"Regardless of which of the four Asian ports the cargo is loaded at, the transportation time - from cut-off to cargo availability - is fixed," Maersk said. "Daily cut-offs mean that cargo can be shipped immediately after production without the need for storage." (Reporting by John Acher)