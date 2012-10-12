COPENHAGEN Oct 12 Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday it would cut further capacity on the core Asia to Europe trade on the back of low demand.

The group's container shipping unit Maersk Line will permanently suspend its Asia to Europe AE5 service which operates 8 vessels, and temporarily suspend its Asia to Europe AE9 service which operates 11 vessels.

The AE9 service would immediately until early December 2012, Maersk said in the statement.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)