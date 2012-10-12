UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
COPENHAGEN Oct 12 Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday it would cut further capacity on the core Asia to Europe trade on the back of low demand.
The group's container shipping unit Maersk Line will permanently suspend its Asia to Europe AE5 service which operates 8 vessels, and temporarily suspend its Asia to Europe AE9 service which operates 11 vessels.
The AE9 service would immediately until early December 2012, Maersk said in the statement.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders