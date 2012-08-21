COPENHAGEN Aug 21 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk has raised 750 million euros ($925.57 million) from an oversubscribed offering of a new seven-year bond, its finance director said on Tuesday.

"This was a successful transaction with a lot of support," Maersk group finance chief Jan Kjaervik told Reuters. "The book is oversubscribed, and we got a big amount (of money) and the price was at the low end of our expectations."

"The banks are looking at the allocation right now," he added.

According to IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, the bond was priced at mid-swaps plus 200 basis points on the back of a 2.75 billion euros book.

The deal was run by Barclays, Danske Bank, ING, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi and Nordea. ($1 = 0.8103 euros) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)