GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record run, dollar slips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
COPENHAGEN, March 16 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday its 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($518.00 million) placement of five-year bonds had enjoyed substantially more demand than the company could meet.
The company had announced the placement after the stock market closed on Thursday.
"We received commitments for a significantly bigger amount than we issued, so there was very strong interest among investors," Maersk's head of finance Jan Kjaervik told Reuters, referring to the new issue.
Kjaervik declined to say precisely how high the demand for the bond was.
A.P. Moller-Maersk, which owns the world's biggest container shipping company Maersk Line, debuted in the corporate bond market in 2009 with a 750 million euros ($980.29 million) issue, followed by a 4 billion Norwegian crowns two-tranche issue that same year and a 500 million euros sale in late 2010.
Those bonds and the new Norwegian crown issue are part of the Maersk group's 3 billion euros medium-term programme. ($1 = 5.7915 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 A trade association representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and nine other automakers on Tuesday asked new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 ConocoPhillips has revised down over a billion barrels of oil sands reserves because of low global crude prices, a company filing showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that some of Canada's vast hydrocarbon potential may be left untapped.