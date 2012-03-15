GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday it had placed 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($518.00 million) worth of five-year bonds with investors and would use the proceeds for general purposes.
Maersk said in a statement the bonds were issued at an interest rate of three-month NIBOR (Norwegian interbank offered rate) plus 2.10 percent.
The bonds were placed by DNB Markets, Nordea Markets and SEB Merchant Banking, Maersk said. ($1 = 5.7915 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
Feb 14 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) submitted plans on Wednesday to sell a total of 70 billion yen ($612 million) of bonds, its first sale since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.