COPENHAGEN, March 26 The chairman of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday that he had received assurances from the doctors of CEO Nils Smedegaard Andersen that Andersen would recover from a new operation as planned.

A.P. Moller-Maersk said earlier on Monday that Andersen's sick leave, which began at the beginning of January, would be extended by six to eight weeks to allow time for him to recover from another operation this week to fix a heart valve problem.

"We have the doctors' word that this is the time Nils Smedegaard needs to recover from the correcting operation," Chairman of the Board Michael Pram Rasmussen told Reuters in an email response to questions.

Rasmussen said that Andersen could have postponed the new operation but chose instead to have it done this week.

He said Andersen's absence did not give reason to consider any changes in the group's six-member executive board. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)