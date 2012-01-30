* CEO extends sick leave by about two months
* Company grapples with losses in container division
* Chairman says group investments, road show unaffected
* Says CFO to present Q4 result in absence of CEO
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 Danish shipping and oil
company A.P. Moller-Maersk's sick chief executive
is to stay away from his desk for a further two months, leaving
the company to tackle mounting losses in its main container
shipping division without him.
The extended absence of Nils Smedegaard Andersen from the
world's biggest container shipper follows heart surgery he
underwent at the end of December. The company announced the
extension of his leave of absence on Monday having said on Jan.
1 that the 53-year-old would be on leave for a month.
Chairman Michael Pram Rasmussen said the extension would not
affect the planned roadshow to follow the group's fourth quarter
results on Feb. 27 and would not affect the group's investment
programmes.
"There are no decisions, or types of decisions, which cannot
be taken (in the absence of the CEO)," Rasmussen said in an
email to Reuters.
"We want to have Nils S. Andersen onboard for the long term,
and therefore it is the right decision for both Nils S. Andersen
and A.P. Moller-Maersk, that he now focuses all his energy on
convalescing," Rasmussen said.
In November, Maersk posted a steeper-than-forecast quarterly
profits, hit by weak freight rates and after its container arm
dived into the red.
The container shipping market and tanker markets are
struggling with overcapacity, weak freight rates and high fuel
costs. Tanker operator Torm, also a Danish group, is
on the financial ropes as it struggles with and industry slump
and tightening credit lines.
Freight rates reached a three-year low this month.
Maersk's Chief Financial Officer Trond Westlie will present
the group's fourth quarter result.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk fell 0.8 percent at 1316 GMT to
39,940 Danish crowns per share, in line with the Copenhagen
stock exchange's Benchmark index.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David
Cowell and Andrew Callus)