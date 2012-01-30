* CEO extends sick leave by about two months

COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 Danish shipping and oil company A.P. Moller-Maersk's sick chief executive is to stay away from his desk for a further two months, leaving the company to tackle mounting losses in its main container shipping division without him.

The extended absence of Nils Smedegaard Andersen from the world's biggest container shipper follows heart surgery he underwent at the end of December. The company announced the extension of his leave of absence on Monday having said on Jan. 1 that the 53-year-old would be on leave for a month.

Chairman Michael Pram Rasmussen said the extension would not affect the planned roadshow to follow the group's fourth quarter results on Feb. 27 and would not affect the group's investment programmes.

"There are no decisions, or types of decisions, which cannot be taken (in the absence of the CEO)," Rasmussen said in an email to Reuters.

"We want to have Nils S. Andersen onboard for the long term, and therefore it is the right decision for both Nils S. Andersen and A.P. Moller-Maersk, that he now focuses all his energy on convalescing," Rasmussen said.

In November, Maersk posted a steeper-than-forecast quarterly profits, hit by weak freight rates and after its container arm dived into the red.

The container shipping market and tanker markets are struggling with overcapacity, weak freight rates and high fuel costs. Tanker operator Torm, also a Danish group, is on the financial ropes as it struggles with and industry slump and tightening credit lines.

Freight rates reached a three-year low this month.

Maersk's Chief Financial Officer Trond Westlie will present the group's fourth quarter result.

Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk fell 0.8 percent at 1316 GMT to 39,940 Danish crowns per share, in line with the Copenhagen stock exchange's Benchmark index.

