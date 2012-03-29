COPENHAGEN, March 29 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday that its chief executive, Nils Smedegaard Andersen, had undergone surgery to fix a heart problem as planned.

A.P. Moller-Maersk, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest container shipping company, had announced on March 26 that Andersen's sick leave would be extended by six to eight weeks pending a new operation.

Andersen, 53, has been away from the job since the end of December when he was admitted to hospital in Switzerland and underwent an operation for a leaky heart valve.

In his absence, the Maersk group is being run by the executive board, whose members report directly to Chairman of the Board, Michael Pram Rasmussen. (Reporting by John Acher)