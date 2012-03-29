COPENHAGEN, March 29 Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday that its
chief executive, Nils Smedegaard Andersen, had undergone surgery
to fix a heart problem as planned.
A.P. Moller-Maersk, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest
container shipping company, had announced on March 26 that
Andersen's sick leave would be extended by six to eight weeks
pending a new operation.
Andersen, 53, has been away from the job since the end of
December when he was admitted to hospital in Switzerland and
underwent an operation for a leaky heart valve.
In his absence, the Maersk group is being run by the
executive board, whose members report directly to Chairman of
the Board, Michael Pram Rasmussen.
