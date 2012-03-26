COPENHAGEN, March 26 Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday the sick
leave of its chief executive, Nils Smedegaard Andersen, would be
extended by six to eight weeks pending further surgery to fix a
heart problem.
Andersen, aged 53, has been off the job since the end of
December when he was admitted to hospital in Switzerland and
underwent an operation for a leaky heart valve.
He was initially expected to be away for a month, but his
sick leave was extended at the end of January for a further two
months.
"The surgery is scheduled for Wednesday 28 March. As a
result, Nils Andersen's sick leave is extended by six to eight
weeks as advised by his physicians," A.P. Moller-Maersk said in
a statement.
"Until now, and going forward, the Executive Board will run
the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group," it said.
(Reporting by John Acher)