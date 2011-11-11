COPENHAGEN Nov 11 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk will invest about $170 million in a new factory in Chile to produce refrigerator containers, known as reefers, for a Latin American export boom, the company said on Friday.

The factory in San Antonio, Chile, will begin operating by the end of 2013 and later reach an annual output of 40,000 reefer containers and 30,000 reefer machines, Maersk's container industry unit said in a statement.

"The new factory will produce Maersk's high-tech reefers in a part of the world where exporters have problems gaining access to reefers," the company said.

