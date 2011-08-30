COPENHAGEN Aug 30 APM Terminals, the port operating arm of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), has agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in Xiamen Songyu Container Terminal, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

The terminal is a joint venture between APM Terminals and Xiamen Port Holding Group, whose Hong Kong-listed division is Xiamen International Port Co Ltd .

APM Terminals currently owns 50 percent of the container terminal venture, and said it would retain a 25 percent stake, but did not give any financial details of the deal.

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)