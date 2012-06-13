COPENHAGEN, June 13 APM Terminals, the ports arm
of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
, expects to sign a more than 3 billion Danish
crowns ($502.82 million) investment deal on a new container
terminal in China, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
Further information about the partnership and location will
be released on Friday during a visit to Denmark by Chinese
President Hu Jintao, Maersk spokesman Michael Storgaard said on
commercial broadcaster TV2 News.
"We expect to sign a deal regarding an investment of over 3
billion crowns in a new port in China," he said.
China's Hu will visit Denmark on June 14-16, and a number of
large business deals are expected to be signed in this
connection.
Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Tuesday it would sign a deal
on Friday to build a large brewery in the Chinese province of
Yunnan at a total investment of 4 billion Danish crowns.
($1 = 5.9664 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)