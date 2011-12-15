COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of Danish conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk , will discontinue a vessel sharing agreement with French privately owned CMA CGM in mid-Feburary and further develop its Daily Maersk service, Maersk said on Thurdsay.

With the discontinuation of the deal with CMA, Maersk Line will expand its Daily Maersk service into the ports of Zeebrugge, Hamburg and Le Havre from Shanghai, though the service's time promise does not apply on those corridors, Maersk Line said in a statement.

The vessel sharing arrangement with CMA had consisted of five vessels from Maersk and five from CMA, a Maersk executive said.

Up till now, the Daily Maersk service has been available between the Asian ports of Ningbo, Shanghai, Yantian and Tanjung Pelepas and the European ports of Felixstowe, Rotterdam and Bremerhaven.

"The last sailing (under the vessel sharing deal with CMA) will be the Maersk Edison with cut-off in Ningbo on February 16," Maersk Line said. (Reporting by John Acher)