COPENHAGEN May 2 Shipping freight rates for
transporting containers from ports in Asia to Northern Europe
jumped 170 percent to $732 per 20-foot container (TEU) in the
week ended on Friday, data from the Shanghai Containerized
Freight Index showed.
Spot freight rates on the world's busiest routes soared as a
result of planned rate increases announced earlier in April by
the majority of the largest shipping companies.
The shipping industry has been battling over-capacity linked
to a glut of new vessels ordered during a boom period before the
global financial crisis of 2007-2009.
In the week to Friday, container freight rates increased 138
percent from Asia to ports in the Mediterranean, 18 percent to
ports on the U.S. West Coast and 6 percent to ports on the U.S.
East Coast.
Maersk Line, the global market leader with a market share
around 15 percent and part of Danish shipping and oil group A.P.
Moller-Maersk, reported in February a loss of $182
million for the fourth quarter.
It is expected the group will report another loss when it
publishes its first-quarter results on Wednesday.
Maersk controls around one fifth of all transported
containers from Asia to Europe.
