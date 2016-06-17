BRIEF-CALIAN REPORTS Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $0.45 PER SHARE
* COMPANY REPORTED REVENUES FOR QUARTER OF $68.7 MILLION, A 6% INCREASE FROM $64.5 MILLION REPORTED IN SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR
COPENHAGEN, June 17 Shipping freight rates for transporting containers from ports in Asia to Northern Europe fell 17.8 percent to $540 per 20-foot container (TEU) in the week ended on Friday, a source with access to data from the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index told Reuters.
It was the second consecutive week with falling rates.
Market leader Maersk Line, part of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, said in May its profit in the first quarter fell 95 percent from a year earlier to $37 million due to weak demand and record low freight rates. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
BRASILIA, Feb 1 Brazil's federal audit court on Wednesday postponed a decision regarding asset sales by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, leaving in place a court order blocking new deals in the company's divestment program.
* Sanders Capital LLC reports a 6.34 percent passive stake in D.R. Horton Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kRFx3k) Further company coverage: