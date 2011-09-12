LONDON, Sept 12 Conditions in the overall ship
container industry will remain depressed in the coming months
due to a glut of ships on order, the chief executive of Maersk
Line, the world's biggest container shipping company, said on
Monday.
Prospects for a recovery in the global container shipping
industry could be derailed if global economic turmoil spreads
and consumer demand in Europe and the United States slides.
"Overall the industry is suffering and will probably do so
for some months," Maersk Line CEO Eivind Kolding told Reuters on
Monday.
"Definitely it is going to be difficult to make good money
in this environment," he said on the sidelines of a company
presentation in London.
Maersk Line is a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P.
Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO).
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)