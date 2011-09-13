* Maersk Drilling gets offshore job from Petronas unit
* One-year deal worth up to $51 mln
* Deal includes two one-year extension options
COPENHAGEN, Sept 13 Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk's (MAERSKb.CO) oil drilling arm has won
a contract from Malaysia's national energy company Petronas
worth up to $51 million with options for extensions.
Maersk Drilling's Chief Executive Claus Hemmingsen said in a
statement that the company hoped the contract would pave the way
for strengthening its position in "the flourishing Malaysian
market".
The contract with Petronas Carigali is for offshore work
with the jack-up rig Maersk Convincer, Maersk Drilling said in
the statement.
The contract is for one year and includes two one-year
extension options, Maersk Drilling said. "The maximum contract
value for the firm one-year period is approximately $51 million
including a mobilisation fee."
The contract for the rig, which is currently employed off
Vietnam, is expected to start at the beginning of the fourth
quarter, it said.
(Reporting by John Acher; editing by Jason Neely)