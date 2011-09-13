* Maersk Drilling gets offshore job from Petronas unit

* One-year deal worth up to $51 mln

* Deal includes two one-year extension options

COPENHAGEN, Sept 13 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk's (MAERSKb.CO) oil drilling arm has won a contract from Malaysia's national energy company Petronas worth up to $51 million with options for extensions.

Maersk Drilling's Chief Executive Claus Hemmingsen said in a statement that the company hoped the contract would pave the way for strengthening its position in "the flourishing Malaysian market".

The contract with Petronas Carigali is for offshore work with the jack-up rig Maersk Convincer, Maersk Drilling said in the statement.

The contract is for one year and includes two one-year extension options, Maersk Drilling said. "The maximum contract value for the firm one-year period is approximately $51 million including a mobilisation fee."

The contract for the rig, which is currently employed off Vietnam, is expected to start at the beginning of the fourth quarter, it said. (Reporting by John Acher; editing by Jason Neely)