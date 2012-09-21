COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday its drilling unit, Maersk Drilling, had signed a two-year rig contract worth about $100 million in Cameroon.

The group said in a statement the contract was for the jack-up rig Maersk Endurer and had been signed with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec).

Expected commencement is late October 2012, Maersk Drilling said in the statement. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Mark Potter)