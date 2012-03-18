BEIJING, March 18 The drilling arm of Danish
shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk is
focused on building its own rigs for now and has no plans to buy
rig builders or old rigs in the market, its chief executive
said on Sunday.
Claus Hemmingsen of Maersk Drilling said the firm also
expects demand for ultra-harsh environment rigs and deep-water
rigs to drive its profits in future.
"We buy only high-technology rigs and we don't see many
companies out there that actually provide the right equipment,"
Hemmingsen told Reuters on the sidelines of a forum in
Beijing, where he met Chinese officials and other corporate
executives.
"So we are focusing on building our own for the time-being."
Maersk Drilling wants to significantly grow its current
fleet of jack-up rigs and floaters, mainly through new
buildings, to meet global demand for oil.
Hemmingsen said the company's contract coverage for 2012 is
100 percent and around 66 percent for 2013, up from 93 percent
at the end of 2011 to give Maersk Drilling more protection
against price dips.
On the flip side, he noted good contract coverage means
Maersk Drilling could miss out if price turn up but said the
firm had secured attractive rates in its deals anyway.
"They are pretty good rates so we won't be complaining even
if the market swings up," Hemmingsen said.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)