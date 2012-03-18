BEIJING, March 18 The drilling arm of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk is focused on building its own rigs for now and has no plans to buy rig builders or old rigs in the market, its chief executive said on Sunday.

Claus Hemmingsen of Maersk Drilling said the firm also expects demand for ultra-harsh environment rigs and deep-water rigs to drive its profits in future.

"We buy only high-technology rigs and we don't see many companies out there that actually provide the right equipment," Hemmingsen told Reuters on the sidelines of a forum in Beijing, where he met Chinese officials and other corporate executives.

"So we are focusing on building our own for the time-being."

Maersk Drilling wants to significantly grow its current fleet of jack-up rigs and floaters, mainly through new buildings, to meet global demand for oil.

Hemmingsen said the company's contract coverage for 2012 is 100 percent and around 66 percent for 2013, up from 93 percent at the end of 2011 to give Maersk Drilling more protection against price dips.

On the flip side, he noted good contract coverage means Maersk Drilling could miss out if price turn up but said the firm had secured attractive rates in its deals anyway.

"They are pretty good rates so we won't be complaining even if the market swings up," Hemmingsen said. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)