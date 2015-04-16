COPENHAGEN, April 16 Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk will cut 200 jobs in its Maersk Oil unit due to a drop in the oil price and to reduce operating costs by 20 percent over the next two years, it said on Thursday.

The cuts will fall in Maersk's headquarters, Qatar and UK business locations, and will affect both permanent Maersk Oil employees and core contractors. (Reporting by Alexander Tange; Editing by Mark Potter)