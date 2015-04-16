MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
COPENHAGEN, April 16 Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk will cut 200 jobs in its Maersk Oil unit due to a drop in the oil price and to reduce operating costs by 20 percent over the next two years, it said on Thursday.
The cuts will fall in Maersk's headquarters, Qatar and UK business locations, and will affect both permanent Maersk Oil employees and core contractors. (Reporting by Alexander Tange; Editing by Mark Potter)
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.