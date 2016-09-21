COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 The Danish government is
determined to find an economically viable solution that will
allow A.P. Moller-Maersk's energy arm to continue
production at the Tyra gas field in the North Sea, energy and
climate minister Lars Christian Lilleholt said on Wednesday.
"I am convinced that we will find a solution as soon as
possible," Lilleholt told Reuters.
Maersk Oil said in April it would cease production at the
ageing field on Oct. 1, 2018, if an economically viable solution
for continued operations was not identified during 2016.
"Jobs and billions of crowns in income are at stake, and
that is why I'm so determined to find a solution," said
Lilleholt, declining to elaborate on the timeframe for an
agreement.
Tyra is Denmark's largest gas field and more than 90 percent
of the country's gas production is processed through a facility
serving the field.
The Tyra field is operated by Maersk Oil on behalf of the
Danish Underground Consortium, a partnership between Maersk,
Shell, Denmark's Nordsofonden and Chevron.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter)