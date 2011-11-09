COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk ( MAERSKb.CO ) reported a bigger-than-forecast drop in profits for the third quarter and said its container shipping business would lose money this year.

The conglomerate forecast a full-year 2011 net profit in a range of $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion including divestment gains, which is below the $5.02 billion for 2010.

The group, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest container shipping company and a barometer of global trade, said net profit fell to 1.92 billion Danish crowns ($356 million) in July-September from 9.62 billion in the same period last year.

The result lagged an average expectation of a fall to 2.41 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts whose estimates ranged widely from a loss of 661 million to a profit of 5.36 billion crowns.

"The Group's container (shipping) activities now expect a negative result for the full year as a consequence of lower rates on especially the Asia-Europe trade," A.P. Moller-Maersk said in a statement. ($1 = 5.392 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)