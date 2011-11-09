COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 Danish shipping and oil group
A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) reported a bigger-than-forecast
drop in profits for the third quarter and said its container
shipping business would lose money this year.
The conglomerate forecast a full-year 2011 net profit in a
range of $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion including divestment
gains, which is below the $5.02 billion for 2010.
The group, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest
container shipping company and a barometer of global trade, said
net profit fell to 1.92 billion Danish crowns ($356 million) in
July-September from 9.62 billion in the same period last year.
The result lagged an average expectation of a fall to 2.41
billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts whose estimates
ranged widely from a loss of 661 million to a profit of 5.36
billion crowns.
"The Group's container (shipping) activities now expect a
negative result for the full year as a consequence of lower
rates on especially the Asia-Europe trade," A.P. Moller-Maersk
said in a statement.
($1 = 5.392 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)