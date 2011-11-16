* Gets two contracts worth total $140 mln

* Contracts signed with Lundin Norway (Adds second contract, details, quote, share prices)

COPENHAGEN Nov 16 Maersk Drilling, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , has signed two rig contracts worth a total $140 million with Lundin Norway, part of Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum.

Maersk Drilling said on Tuesday it had signed a contract for the Maersk Guardian drilling rig for exploration drilling in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea at a value of $43 million.

It said in a separate statement it had also signed a $97 million contract for an ultra harsh environment jack-up rig to carry out subsea field development of the Brynhild Field in Norway. The contract would be for the Maersk Guardian or Maersk Giant rig, it said.

"We have now secured attractive employment for all our ultra harsh environment jack-ups in Norway throughout 2012," Chief Executive of Maersk Drilling Claus V. Hemmingsen said in one of the statements.

The $43 million contract was for two wells with a total duration of about 135 days and was expected to commence in the second half of 2012, Maersk Drilling said.

The $97 million contract was for three wells of about 325 days, including two options for one well each, expected to commence between March 1 2013 and June 1 2013.

Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk fell 0.9 percent to 35,520 Danish crowns per share at 0820 GMT, underperforming a flat Copenhagen Stock Exchange benchmark index.

Shares in Lundin Petroleum traded up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Erica Billingham)