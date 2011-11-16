* Gets two contracts worth total $140 mln
* Contracts signed with Lundin Norway
(Adds second contract, details, quote, share prices)
COPENHAGEN Nov 16 Maersk Drilling, a unit
of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
, has signed two rig contracts worth a total $140
million with Lundin Norway, part of Swedish oil company Lundin
Petroleum.
Maersk Drilling said on Tuesday it had signed a contract for
the Maersk Guardian drilling rig for exploration drilling in the
Norwegian sector of the North Sea at a value of $43 million.
It said in a separate statement it had also signed a $97
million contract for an ultra harsh environment jack-up rig to
carry out subsea field development of the Brynhild Field in
Norway. The contract would be for the Maersk Guardian or Maersk
Giant rig, it said.
"We have now secured attractive employment for all our ultra
harsh environment jack-ups in Norway throughout 2012," Chief
Executive of Maersk Drilling Claus V. Hemmingsen said in one of
the statements.
The $43 million contract was for two wells with a total
duration of about 135 days and was expected to commence in the
second half of 2012, Maersk Drilling said.
The $97 million contract was for three wells of about 325
days, including two options for one well each, expected to
commence between March 1 2013 and June 1 2013.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk fell 0.9 percent to 35,520
Danish crowns per share at 0820 GMT, underperforming a flat
Copenhagen Stock Exchange benchmark index.
Shares in Lundin Petroleum traded up 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Erica Billingham)