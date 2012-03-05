(Adds further details, quote)
* Maersk Line CEO says group's market share sufficient
* Focus now is on restoring profitability -CEO Skou
* Says can adjust fleet, will expand slow steaming
By Ole Mikkelsen
LONDON, March 5 The new head of Maersk
Line, the world's biggest container shipping company, said on
Monday its main priority now is to restore profitability,
pressing ahead with a plan to tackle market overcapacity by
trimming its own capacity by up to 9 percent.
Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P.
Moller-Maersk, also said it aimed to extend to its
Pacific routes its practice on Asia-Europe routes of slowing
down its ships -- slow steaming -- to save on fuel costs.
The global shipping industry is in its fourth year of
crisis, hit by overcapacity, weak demand for cargo and low
freight rates.
"A serious over-capacity situation exists and the outlook is
grim," Maersk Line's chief executive Soren Skou told a news
conference in London.
"We have gained the market share we want to have ... Now our
priority is to restore profitability," he said.
The Maersk group's container shipping business made a net
loss of 2.88 billion Danish crowns ($512 million) in 2011, and
the group has forecast more losses for the liner business in
2012 as a consequence of excess capacity.
In presentation material, Skou showed Maersk Line with a
global market share of 15.5 percent but a higher share on
Asia-Europe routes.
He said that the efforts to restore profitability would mean
reducing capacity on the key Asia-Europe routes, adjusting the
fleet overall and increasing slow steaming.
Skou said that Maersk has the flexibility to shrink its
fleet by up to 9 percent.
Maersk Line announced on Feb. 17 that it would remove 9
percent of its capacity on its Asia-Europe trade lanes because
overcapacity had knocked freight rates to unsustainably low
levels.
"We are reducing capacity, adjusting the fleet, lowering the
investment rate and reducing costs," said Skou, who took over as
Maersk Line's CEO seven weeks ago from Eivind Kolding who became
head of Danske Bank.
In 2011 overall freight rates were 8 percent lower than in
2010 and that, combined with 35 percent higher bunker prices,
reduced margins considerably, the company said in its annual
report a week ago.
"We have a huge challenge on oil prices; for that reason
alone freight rates have to come up," Skou said.
Last month the company raised ratoes on Asia-Europe routes
for the second time this year.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk were down 1.2 percent at 45,320
crowns by 1230 GMT, when the Copenhagen market's bluechip index
was down 0.3 percent.
($1=5.6299 Danish crowns)
