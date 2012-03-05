LONDON, March 5 The head of the world's
biggest container shipping line, Maersk Line, said on Monday
that the company has gained the market share that it wants and
its priority now is to restore profitability.
Maersk Line Chief Executive Soren Skou also told a news
conference in London that Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping
and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, has the
flexibility to adjust its fleet size downwards by as much as 9
percent.
Maersk Line announced on Feb. 17 that it would remove 9
percent of its capacity on its Asia-Europe trade lanes because
overcapacity had knocked freight rates to unsustainably low
levels.
The Maersk group's container shipping business had net
losses of 2.88 billion crowns in 2011, and the group has
forecast more losses for the liner business in 2012 as a
consequence of excess capacity.
