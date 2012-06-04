COPENHAGEN, June 4 Maersk Drilling, a unit of
Danish shipping and oil company A.P. Moller-Maersk,
has got a three-year contract drilling for drilling in the Gulf
of Mexico worth $610 million from a major oil company, Maersk
said on Monday.
The contract is for the first in a series of four identical
ultra deepwater drillships currently under construction for
Maersk Drilling, the company said.
"With the signing of this contract for the first of our four
ultra deepwater newbuild drillship we are able to add another
$610 million to our contract backlog providing a solid basis for
our further growth," Maersk Drilling chief executive Claus
Hemmingsen said in a statement.
(Reporting by John Acher)