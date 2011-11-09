(Adds details, quotes)
* Q3 net result 1.92 bln DKK vs 2.41 bln avg forecast
* Group sees 2011 profit of $3.1-3.5 bln
* Sees 2011 container shipping result in the red
COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 Danish shipping and oil group
A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) reported a bigger-than-forecast
drop in profits for the third quarter due to weak freight rates
and said its container shipping business would lose money this
year.
The conglomerate forecast a full-year 2011 net profit in a
range of $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion including divestment
gains, which is below the $5.02 billion for 2010.
The group, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest
container shipping company and a barometer of global trade, said
net profit fell to 1.92 billion Danish crowns ($356 million) in
July-September from 9.62 billion in the same period last year.
The result lagged an average expectation of a fall to 2.41
billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts whose estimates
ranged widely from a loss of 661 million to a profit of 5.36
billion crowns.
"The Group's container (shipping) activities now expect a
negative result for the full year as a consequence of lower
rates on especially the Asia-Europe trade," A.P. Moller-Maersk
said in a statement.
"We are on the way towards a fairly satisfactory result for
2011 especially when one takes the very low container shipping
rates into account," Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen
said in a statement.
The other parts of the group are delivering good results,
Andersen said.
The group had earlier guided for a 2011 net result lower
than 2010 and for its container shipping operations to reach a
"modest positive result" this year.
Container shipping fell to an operating loss of 1.18 billion
crowns in the third quarter from an operating profit of 6.65
billion a year earlier, below analysts' average expectation of a
loss of 962 million.
The global container shipping industry, which rebounded in
2010 from a deep plunge in 2009, is facing new challenges from
weak freight rates, demand uncertainty and rising fuel costs.
Maersk's report followed third-quarter losses and gloomy
outlooks from Chinese rival COSCO Holdings
and Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL)
Maersk said average third-quarter container freight rates,
including bunker surcharges, were 12 percent lower than in the
third quarter last year and 6 percent lower for the first nine
months of the year compared to the same period last year.
The group's oil and gas operations, which contributed most
of the profit, were helped by higher prices.
