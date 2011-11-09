(Adds details, quotes; updates share price)
* Q3 net 1.92 bln DKK vs 2.41 bln avg forecast
* Group sees 2011 profit of $3.1-3.5 bln
* Sees 2011 container shipping result in the red
* Shares down 3.3 pct
By John Acher and Jakob Vesterager
COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 Weak freight rates knocked
shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (MAERSKb.CO) to a
steeper-than-forecast drop in quarterly profits as its container
shipping arm dived into the red and was seen staying loss-making
this year.
The Danish conglomerate, whose Maersk Line is the world's
biggest container shipping company and therefore a barometer of
world trade, forecast full-year 2011 net profit in a range of
$3.1 billion to $3.5 billion including divestment gains.
That compared with a profit of $5.02 billion for 2010.
"In the container business, we are hit by very low rates,"
Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen told Reuters. "That is
a consequence of the fact that the peak season did not develop
the way the market expected.
"There has simply been too much capacity in the market and
there still is."
Andersen said the group's results were a mixed bag, with
good results in the core businesses other than Maersk Line.
"We think that for a group of our size there will be plenty
of opportunities also in shipping as this crisis -- I am talking
about a capacity crisis -- unfolds further," he said.
He said capacity would need to be taken out of the market
for rates to recover.
Andersen said Maersk was boosting its competitiveness and
the market was likely to stabilise when some smaller and less
financially solid shipping companies quit the business.
Andersen said ships on order with shipyards are equal to 30
percent of the current world fleet, so it would take some years
with growth and no further capacity expansion to bring the
market back into balance.
"The smaller shipping companies, and all of us, must be
prepared for the next two years to be very hard to get through,"
he said.
Net profit dropped to 1.92 billion crowns ($356 million) in
July-September from 9.62 billion in the third quarter last year,
A.P. Moller-Maersk said, falling short of an average expectation
of 2.41 billion in a Reuters poll.
"The group's container (shipping) activities now expect a
negative result for the full year as a consequence of lower
rates on especially the Asia-Europe trade," said Maersk, whose
earlier forecast was for a "modest positive result" for the
container business.
LOW RATES
Andersen said in a statement Maersk was headed for "a fairly
satisfactory result for 2011" considering the very low container
shipping rates.
But Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said the full-year
guidance was "on the weak side."
Container shipping fell to an operating loss of 1.18 billion
crowns in the third quarter from an operating profit of 6.65
billion a year earlier, below analysts' average expectation of a
loss of 962 million.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk fell 3.3 percent by 1147 GMT,
underperforming a 1 percent drop in the Copenhagen bourse blue
chip index .
Maersk's container volumes increased by 16 percent and
average rates declined by 12 percent despite a 48 percent
increase in bunker fuel prices from the third quarter of 2010.
The global container shipping industry, which rebounded in
2010 from a deep plunge in 2009, has slid back into trouble this
year as overcapacity has dragged freight rates lower, fuel costs
have risen and demand uncertainty clouds the horizon.
Andersen said freight rates were significantly below 2010
levels, though above those of 2009. But he said that when the
rise in bunker fuel costs is taken into account, rates were
almost at the same levels as in the disastrous 2009.
Maersk's report followed third-quarter losses and gloomy
outlooks from Chinese rival COSCO Holdings
and Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL)
Maersk's rivals in container shipping also include
Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Co, French group CMA CGM,
Korea's Hanjin Shipping and Taiwan's Evergreen
Marine .
The group's oil and gas operations, with production mainly
in the North Sea and Qatar, contributed most of the group's
profit and were helped by higher prices.
Operating profit at the oil and gas division rose 21 percent
in the third quarter to 9.03 billion crowns but missed analysts'
average estimate of 10.17 billion.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Holmes)