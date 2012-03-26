* Nils Andersen faces another operation
* Group being run by executive board
* Shares down 1.5 percent
By John Acher
COPENHAGEN, March 26 Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S's chief executive will
remain on sick leave for another six to eight weeks but the
company is running smoothly in his absence, Maersk said on
Monday.
Nils Smedegaard Andersen, 53, has extended his sick leave on
his doctors' advice pending further surgery to fix a heart
problem.
Andersen had been convalescing since late December when he
was admitted to hospital in Switzerland and underwent an
operation for a leaky heart valve.
In Andersen's absence A.P. Moller-Maersk is being run by its
executive board, the members of which report directly to
Chairman of the Board Michael Pram Rasmussen, the company said.
"The management team has passed the test and shown it is
robust and will also be able to handle the extension of Nils
Andersen's sick leave without any loss of momentum," Rasmussen
said in a statement.
Andersen was initially expected to be away for a month but
his sick leave was extended at the end of January for two
months, after which he had been expected to resume his duties on
Monday, slightly ahead of schedule.
But his physicians decided differently on Friday, A.P.
Moller-Maersk said in a statement.
His surgery is scheduled for March 28 and his sick leave
extended by six to eight weeks as advised by his physicians, the
company said.
TIME TO RECOVER
Asked how certain he was that Andersen would recover so
quickly, Rasmussen said in an email response to Reuters: "We
have the doctors' word that this is the time Nils Smedegaard
(Andersen) needs to recover from the corrective operation."
Rasmussen said Andersen could have postponed the new
operation but chose instead to have it done this week.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk, whose Maersk Line is the
world's biggest container shipping company, fell as much as 1.9
percent but pared losses to 1.5 percent by 1154 GMT, against a
0.6 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's blue chip index
of 20 most-valuable and most-traded Danish stocks.
Jyske Bank trader Martin Munk said the extension of the
CEO's sick leave had an impact on the stock on Monday but would
not affect the bank's long-term view of the company.
Andersen has regularly attended check-ups, all with
satisfactory outcome, and the new procedure is corrective
surgery related to a prosthetic cardiac valve he got in late
December, the company said.
"The difference between the operation Nils will have done on
Wednesday and the earlier operation is that this one is planned
and scheduled," Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen said Andersen's absence did not give reason to
consider any changes in the group's six-member executive board,
which consists of Andersen, Chief Financial Officer Trond
Westlie, and the heads of the container shipping, oil drilling,
port terminals and oil and gas divisions.
Rasmussen said in his email the group's executive management
set-up ensures decisions can be made rapidly, and he attends
executive board meetings when necessary.
