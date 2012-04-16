Italy says 2,500 boat migrants rescued at sea in three days
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
COPENHAGEN, April 16 Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday partner and shipowner Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller died on April 16.
Mc-Kinney Moller, born on July 13 in 1913, died at the age of 98 years.
He became executive officer and chairman of the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group following his father's death in 1965 and was the Chief Executive Officer until 1993, the group said in a statement.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk traded up 4.0 percent at 42.920 Danish crowns per share at 0932 GMT, against a 1.2 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
SEATTLE, Feb 23 Boeing Co's commercial airplanes division is "not competitive" under current U.S. tax rules and the company is using its access to the Trump administration to press for changes, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said on Thursday.
Feb 23 United Technologies Corp's Carrier unit expanded a recall of some air conditioners and heat pumps as their power cord plugs can overheat, posing a fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.