COPENHAGEN Jan 30 Danish oil and shipping
group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday chief
executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen would extend his sick leave
until the end of the first quarter.
The company said on Jan. 1 that Smedegaard would be on leave
for about a month following an operation comprising replacement
of a cardiac valve, which he underwent at the end of December
2011.
"To ensure that Nils S. Andersen has long enough time and
rest to convalesce, the board of A.P. Moller-Maersk and Nils. S.
Andersen have decided that Nils. S. Andersen will extend his
period of leave until the end of the first quarter 2012," Maersk
said.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)