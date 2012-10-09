* Rial's slide in value major worry for Tehran
* Maersk Line exit another blow for ship trade
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Oct 9 Maersk Line, the world's biggest
container shipping company, has stopped port calls to Iran as
Western sanctions pressure on the Islamic Republic mounts, a
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Many of Iran's imports, including food and consumer goods,
are transported by sea via container and bulker ships.
While food and consumer items are not targeted by sanctions,
a growing number of Western firms, especially shipping related
companies, are pulling back from trade with Iran due to the
complexities of deals, whilst also fearing losing business
elsewhere.
"Maersk Line has ceased to call in Iran," a spokeswoman for
the unit of Danish group A.P. Moller-Maersk said.
"This is a pragmatic decision based on an assessment of
balancing the benefits of doing limited business in Iran against
the risk of damaging business opportunities elsewhere
particularly the U.S."
In recent days Iran's rial currency has lost about a third
of its value against the dollar, emerging as a fault line in
Iran's economy as the country resists foreign pressure over its
nuclear programme, denying Western accusations that it is aimed
at making weapons.
For Iran's clerical rulers, who face threats of war from
abroad and subdued discontent at home, preventing any
destabilising economic crisis is a pressing concern.
"To date, Maersk Line's business in Iran has involved
transporting foodstuffs and other goods, for example vehicles,
for the benefit of the general civilian population. It is with
regret that it is ceasing these activities," the spokeswoman
said.
"Maersk Line will maintain a dormant business entity in Iran
and will look to resume business should the sanctions regime be
eased."
In 2011 the U.S. blacklisted major Iranian port operator
Tidewater Middle East Co, which operates seven terminals in Iran
including the biggest container port Bandar Abbas. That led
Maersk Line to suspended operations at several ports.
Since 2011, it has called at the small northern Iranian
container port of Bushehr. The spokeswoman said Maersk Line
halted loading cargo bound for Bushehr on Sept. 30 and stopped
loading outbound cargo from Bushehr on Sept. 24.
"Maersk Line ceased its acceptance to all other ports than
Bushehr in 2011," the spokeswoman said. "The discontinuation of
services to and from Bushehr unfortunately reflects the
difficulties servicing Iran as a whole."