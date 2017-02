COPENHAGEN Nov 16 Maersk Drilling, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , signed a rig agreement with Lundin Norway, part of Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum, at a contract value of about $43 million.

Maersk Drilling said in a statement on Tuesday the contract was for the Maersk Guardian drilling rig for exploration drilling in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The contract was for two wells with a total duration of about 135 days and was expected to commence in the second half of 2012, Maersk Drilling said.