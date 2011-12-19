COPENHAGEN Dec 19 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk has appointed the head of its tankers business, Soren Skou, to become the new chief executive of its container shipping arm Maersk Line.

Skou will succeed Eivind Kolding on Jan. 16, the company said, as Kolding will become the new CEO of Danske Bank . (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)