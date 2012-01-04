COPENHAGEN Jan 4 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk has identified candidates for executive positions at the head of three of the group's companies, its chairman said on Wednesday.

The conglomerate is looking to fill the top jobs at its Maersk Tankers subsidiary, Svitzer tugboat unit and food store chain Dansk Supermarked, with combined turnover of more than 100 billion crowns ($18 billion) and more than 50,000 employees.

"We have identified qualified candidates for the leading positions, and we will announce who and when once it is in the companies' and the candidates' interest to do so," Chairman Michael Pram Rasmussen said in an emailed reply to Reuters.

Maersk Tankers is losing its chief, Soren Skou, who has been appointed chief executive of the group's Maersk Line container shipping arm from Jan. 16.

Skou replaces Eivind Kolding who was chosen to be the new chief executive of Danske Bank in which A.P. Moller-Maersk and a Maersk family fund are the biggest shareholder with a combined 22.7 percent stake.

The head of the supermarket chain, Erling Jensen, will retire at the end of 2012, and Svitzer's CEO Jesper Lok will leave by July 1 to head Danish state railways (DSB).

A.P. Moller-Maersk's Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen underwent heart surgery in Switzerland over the New Year holidays, and is expected to be on leave for a month, the company announced on Sunday.

Rasmussen said that Andersen's sick leave had no effect on the process of engaging new managers for the business units. ($1 = 5.6971 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)