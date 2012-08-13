COPENHAGEN Aug 13 A.P. Moller-Maersk
said its six-member executive board would take over
as the Danish shipping and oil group's legally registered
management on Jan. 1., a technical move that will not affect its
strategy.
In Denmark, the registered management team sometimes
comprises the chief executive and maybe one other person, while
the company also has a wider executive management group.
Maersk said on Monday it would abandon a partnership - The
Firm A.P. Moller, established in 1914 and now consisting of
three partners - that has served as its registered management
since 1965 and replace it with the executive board.
Board chairman Michael Pram Rasmussen "management has worked
satisfactorily. However, it is a construction which can be
difficult to explain, especially outside Denmark.
"Therefore, we have assessed it to be more appropriate to
have a management consisting of the members of our executive
board," he said, underlining that the change will not affect the
company's strategy or direction going forward.
From Jan. 1, the management will consist of group chief
executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen, CFO Trond Westlie, Maersk
Line CEO Soren Skou, Maersk Drilling CEO Claus Hemmingsen,
Maersk Oil CEO Jakob Thomasen and APM Terminals CEO Kim Fejfer,
Maersk said.
The company said the change was in accordance with the
wishes of the late Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, former principal
owner, who died in April at age 98 and who was son of the
founder, A.P. Moller.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)