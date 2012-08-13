COPENHAGEN Aug 13 A.P. Moller-Maersk said its six-member executive board would take over as the Danish shipping and oil group's legally registered management on Jan. 1., a technical move that will not affect its strategy.

In Denmark, the registered management team sometimes comprises the chief executive and maybe one other person, while the company also has a wider executive management group.

Maersk said on Monday it would abandon a partnership - The Firm A.P. Moller, established in 1914 and now consisting of three partners - that has served as its registered management since 1965 and replace it with the executive board.

Board chairman Michael Pram Rasmussen "management has worked satisfactorily. However, it is a construction which can be difficult to explain, especially outside Denmark.

"Therefore, we have assessed it to be more appropriate to have a management consisting of the members of our executive board," he said, underlining that the change will not affect the company's strategy or direction going forward.

From Jan. 1, the management will consist of group chief executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen, CFO Trond Westlie, Maersk Line CEO Soren Skou, Maersk Drilling CEO Claus Hemmingsen, Maersk Oil CEO Jakob Thomasen and APM Terminals CEO Kim Fejfer, Maersk said.

The company said the change was in accordance with the wishes of the late Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, former principal owner, who died in April at age 98 and who was son of the founder, A.P. Moller. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)