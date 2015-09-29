MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 The ports division of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk is looking to participate in the tender to expand the Port of Veracruz in southeastern Mexico, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mexico's government said earlier in September that it wanted to attract 23 billion pesos ($1.35 billion) of investment in four or five new terminals in the new Port of Veracruz during President Enrique Pena Nieto's administration.

($1 = 17.0380 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)