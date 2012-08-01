COPENHAGEN Aug 1 APM Terminals, the ports arm
of Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk
, said on Wednesday it would develop a container
terminal in Mexico in a project with a total investment cost of
over $900 million.
The company said in a statement it had signed a 32-year
concession contract with the Port of Lazaro Cardenas (APILAC)
for the design, financing, construction, operation, and
maintenance of a new specialised container terminal.
APM Terminals will start construction by September this
year, and the first phase would be completed in 2015, costing
over $300 million, it said.
APM Terminals has signed a contract with one of the major
contractors in Mexico, Empresas ICA, for the project,
the company said.
