COPENHAGEN Nov 20 Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday it was selling 11 handysize tankers to Navigator Gas in Britain.

The group said in a statement the sale would allow Maersk to focus on fewer tanker segments and release capital for future investments.

Maersk did not disclose the price of the transaction. The sale would affect around 300 staff, it said, adding it expected all seafarers to be transferred to other vessels in its fleet or offered employment by Navigator.

Navigator Gas is a UK-based private company specialised in transporting gas.

Maersk Line, the company's container shipping unit, has struggled with profitability due to the global economic slowdown and an oversupply of vessels that could intensify next year. The subsidiary is a barometer of world trade as its fleet carries more than 15 percent of all sea-borne containers.