COPENHAGEN Jan 17 Denmark's Maersk Oil, part of shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, won seven new offshore licences, including two operatorships, in Norway's licensing round for mature areas, the company said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Norway said it would offer participation in around 60 blocks to 42 oil companies, with some of the awards in the area where the giant Avaldsnes discovery was made last year.

Maersk Oil, which has been operating in Norway since 2003 and has a 20 percent stake in the Avaldsnes licence, said the new awards would strengthen its position around the Avaldsnes discovery and other Maersk-oil operated licence areas.

"The award of new licences significantly adds to our exploration portfolio and represents another step towards building material business in Norway, a country that has seen some large discoveries recently," Maersk Oil Norway's Managing Director Morten Jeppesen said in a statement.

In addition to its Avaldsnes stake, Maersk Oil has a 20 percent stake in the Zidane gas discovery, and it is currently drilling its first operated well at the T-Rex prospect.

"The new licences add to the success we have had in the South Viking Graben region, where the Avaldsnes discovery lies, and on the Halten Terrace area, home to the Zidane discovery," Jeppesen said. "With two new operated licences, our activity level will remain high in the coming years."

Maersk Oil said that it got stakes in three non-operated licences in areas near Avaldsnes and a stake in an operatorship close to Zidane.

